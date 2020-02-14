Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the Harvey spending audit, seems to me that an informed constituency should be the highest priority for such a “forensic” audit. The question is not whether the funds are “missing” or “stolen”, the question, for me concerns the decision making process for the prioritization of the Harvey Fund usage. Oh, and why there was only one administrator/contractor for the distribution and or spending of those funds? Also, who decided that to be the case and why?
Rufus Diggs, Victoria
