Editor, the Advocate:
I have read and continue to read articles in the Advocate about the debacle with the insurance monies, its expenditures and the attitude of the county commissioners.
It is apparent from these articles that the commissioners are reluctant to have the proper audit conducted by an outside entity to resolve unanswered questions.
One question that I have is of the woman referred to in one article as a “fifth commissioner”. How did she receive that title, by whom and when? What was her position in county government that warranted that title? It is apparent that it was powerful if she could direct various financial officials to just pay the bills, no questions asked and the commissioners were happy with her performance. I think it deserves an answer.
I think that we, as voting citizens, should consider these actions, or lack of, by our county commissioners when their present term in office expires.
Tommy Thompson, Victoria
