Editor, the Advocate:
It’s time to tell it as it is. America is under attack from China, Russia and the Ukraine and Mr. Trump is closely connected.
If America is now so great, why do we have so many mass shootings? Common Americans killed in church, kids in school, shoppers at the mall. They were killed by weapons of war, and gun lobbyists and organizations support this action, finances and supports Donald Trump.
If you are middle class and support the Trump Camp and their 1.5 trillion-dollar tax cuts to the wealthy, you will pay for it. It was reported last month that middle-class Americans paid 14 trillion dollars more this year for the basic life’s needs. It was reported that nearly half of Americans are hopelessly in debt and foreign banks hold these debts.
The American stock market is the heartbeat of America. If it fails like in 1929, we will be doomed. We got a reality check under the administration of George W. Bush and many lost a lot of their savings. The stock market is down much more than up under the Trump reign. In the future, your savings will be your only income. Social Security and Medicare are under attack by Trump and the Conservative agenda. You know they have a wall to build and they will skim off the top and fleece the taxpayers like they did in Iraq.
Is it so great that children were torn from their parents and locked up in cages at the border? How low can government representing people get? When I was on patrol in the rice patties, the jungle and out lands of Vietnam, I never dreamed our country could go so low. Greed by the American dollar has taken over top priority. It’s very simple, if you want coercion, corruption and chaos in Washington – Trump is your man.
David Buenger, Cuero
