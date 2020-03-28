Editor, the Advocate:
With the coronavirus at our door, with people being out of work or with hours cut to hardly nothing, why hasn’t anything been said about evictions, etc.?
According to the Fort Worth news, Texas Supreme Court Halts eviction proceedings through late April. My wife called the Office of Emergency Management, the woman said she didn’t know anything about it and asked my wife where she read it. My wife said from Star-Telegram.com in the Fort Worth newspaper. Why doesn’t the city of Victoria or the county know about this or are they just not saying anything?
Which also brings up questions about auto insurance, child support (man or woman), utilities, etc., if they can’t pay because of being out of work. I know vehicle payments can be deferred, but will small car lots do it? Will people’s auto insurance be canceled?
I know there are programs such as Salvation Army, but it sounds like they will only help certain people. Even with these programs, finances will run out. When a person calls Texas Workforce Commission, there’s so many calls you can’t even get through.
Every press conference on daily, doesn’t seem to discuss these issues. The virus itself is covered, but you can only say so much about staying distant and washing your hands. Dr. John McNeill has that covered. There’s just as much fear about what happens if you can’t pay for these necessities.
Mayor McCoy and Judge Zeller, should be looking into these issues and discussing them. I would think at least local government and state government could come up with something to protect people from maybe losing everything.
This may turn into long term, then everyone is screwed. But this is my opinion, don’t know how many others feel this way. Hopefully something can be done to give the people some piece of mind.
Brian Vandale, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.