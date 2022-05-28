Editor, the Advocate:
I found Quinton Shepherd’s recent article about “graduation rates” (May 24) to be very intriguing. It is obvious that he is expending a lot of time and effort on keeping these rates up. He explained in great detail about the resources he has brought to bear to raise these rates. There was no reference, however, to the standards of achievement a student must attain in order to graduate. We have all read about cities like Baltimore and Los Angeles that produce high school graduates that cannot read or write, or perform the rudimentary mathematical tasks of a store clerk. Mr. Shepherd’s article was very informative about the VISD teacher efforts to teach, but was a little weak on describing how well students are learning.
I’m an old guy and remember when schools bragged about their SAT or ACT scores. I’m not sure these standardized tests are even administered anymore. But the bottom line is that they referenced results. How many “graduates” went on to academic excellence at major universities, how many went on to successful careers, how many became industry leaders?
There are two ways to increase “graduation rates.” One is to promote academic excellence and motivation to excel. The other is to lower standards and “graduate” substandard performers. Mr. Shepherd uses statistics to show that “graduates” realize a lot more in lifetime earnings than non-graduates. I suspect that these numbers are from a national study, and not a study of VISD “graduates.” Are the numbers really valid here in Victoria? I would suggest that these numbers vary significantly from New York to Los Angeles to Victoria, Texas.
I have seen political (i.e. funding) considerations artificially inflate “graduation rates” from California high schools, to juvenile detention education facilities, to training military personnel in Iraq. Internal directives driven by politics can give you as many graduates as the boss wants... or doesn’t want.
I am not insinuating anything considering Mr. Shepherd’s article. I am just left wondering what a “graduate” in Victoria actually means. What standards must be met? How is performance measured and reported? Do employers view VISD “graduates” favorably? Or do they seek potential employees elsewhere?
What makes a VISD “graduate” proud of his/her achievement in this age of “participation trophies”? Mr. Shepherd’s article tells us about the teaching going on... but not a lot about the learning. Mr. Shepherd tells us all about his process...but little about his product.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
