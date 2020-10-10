Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the Robert Farak letter published Oct. 9:
In my opinion, most regular, ordinary and everyday citizens are not "trained" as professionals of citizenry.
On the other hand, I believe that "all" law enforcement officers are "trained" and indeed are sworn to uphold the laws, whether national, state or local. The idea of "to protect and to serve" is also crucial to becoming an active taxpayer-paid officer of the law.
The notion that all of the individuals that were, and apparently are, murdered by a professionally trained officer of the law are "troublemakers" seems, in my opinion, to be questionable to say the least. These incidents of police harming or killing civilians of color goes back further than we see acknowledged in Mr. Farak's letter.
I was born in 1940 and as soon as I was "of age" I was given the "talk." Simply put, "don't mess with the police, period." The idea being that if you didn't want to die, stay out of the presence of cops. So, in my opinion, in this age of perpetual wars providing the pool of individuals that are recruited from those wars, where the "enemy" has largely been "people of color", we might have, in my opinion, a much deeper issue of preexisting emotional problems that are connected to the history of those who are recruited from that particular mindset perhaps, in my opinion, causing the problems.
Rufus Diggs, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.