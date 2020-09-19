Editor, the Advocate:
Kevin B Bright, Hallettsville (Letters, Sept. 17)
I could tell by the third paragraph that you have read neither one of 2020 platforms. You state: “Democrats are for same sex marriage, abortion until day of birth and free medical care for those who refuse to work when they can work.”
You can find the Democratic platform regarding abortion on Page 32. It states abortions can be performed under “safe and legal” terms. That means by the laws of our country. I can tell you have “herd mentality” and therefore do not think for yourself.
I do believe in God, I do have morals, I am a Democrat. I’ll put my morals and my love of God up against your president any time. I was married one time, I have been a widow since 2003. I don’t push my religion on anyone who is not open to hearing it. Don’t preach to me until you have cleaned your own house.
The Republican platform is how they want the government to be not how it actually is after four years of Trump. I think the Republican platform is a rerun from 2016. Nothing new and improved there. There is no Republican Party, it is now the “Trumplican Party which is sad.
Marilyn Bryant, Port Lavaca
