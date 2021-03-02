Editor, the Advocate:
As we are accustomed to do with major events, I was trying to recall other storms that I have "lived" through.
Sometime in winter of 1950 or 1951 (I was just a kid), we had a major ice storm. Ice covered everything, we lost fruit trees and couldn't get out of our driveway because a cedar tree had frozen over the entrance. Then, of course 1983 when it got down in the single digits and the bathroom fixtures froze. Then in 1989 as most of us recall. So I guess I've endured three biggies. Just saying.
Loretta Johnson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.