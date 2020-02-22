Editor, the Advocate:
After four years in the Marines (3rd year in Vietnam), I became an employee of the Victoria Police Department for 29 years (1967-96). It was a wonderful, positive department to work for.
On Jan. 24, my wife and I attended a homeschool 4-H club event. Many students had hand-painted artwork displayed in a wonderful room at Frances Marie’s restaurant.
Our granddaughter participated in the event. While viewing the art, I was amazed at the gentleman and his wife who was walking and talking with everyone in the room.
I finally passed him and spoke to him and introduced myself. He introduced himself as James Kurth and told me he was running for the position of Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 3. While we were communicating, I met his wife. I was extremely impressed with our conversation and Mr. Kurth’s interest in moving Precinct 3 forward to improve Victoria’s image and service to this precinct.
If I had not met James Kurth, I would have never known about him. I am so impressed with him professionally and his 100% interest in taking over Precinct 3.
I highly recommend James Kurth to be elected to the position of Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 3.
John Baylor, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.