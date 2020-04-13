Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I thoroughly applaud the individuals and/or groups that are donating to the 1st responders et al, but it seems to me that publishing pictures of these groups/individuals standing next to each other (and not wearing masks, either) negates the importance of the social distancing we are supposed to be following.

Jo Grace, Victoria

Editor’s Note: Some of the photos submitted by readers for the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” feature were submitted before the Centers for Disease Control” guidelines changed. While strongly urge all residents to follow the latest CDC guidelines. At the same time, we will keep celebrating the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors. Thank you for noting the need for both.

