Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the Editorial Board’s Dec. 20 opinion “Signs that target panhandling will be futile,” it is not appropriate to be critical of the Victoria City Council’s recent actions if you do not have a proposed solution.
The Council’s actions are in response to citizen input and requests for actions. The appropriate time to influence the process is during the time that the item is on the agenda and public comments are invited and are taken into consideration before actions are approved. That would save the city both time and money, revisiting previous actions is not always the best use of the resource.
Now that the action has been approved (most probably the signs ordered and paid for), is the least productive approach.
In the future, since I assume that the Advocate has personnel at the meetings to report, why not ask the question when it will do more than incite and inflame an already touchy subject the Council is trying to address and make good decisions on.
B.G. Jackson, Victoria
