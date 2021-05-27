Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the anti-abortion article from Sunday, May 23, I’ve been stewing on this all week and after hearing about another mass shooting in California I feel I have to write. Why aren’t more people upset about the super increase in mass shootings? If you anti-abortionists are so pro-life, why not work on a solution to gun violence?
At the start I was really upset with all the women you cited in this pro-life group. I can understand men not having a clue about how invasive a pregnancy is and why it should only be up to the one who is pregnant to decide if she’s going to go to full term. But the women - any woman who thinks she knows how she would feel in that situation has no idea unless she’s been there. Thank God I never had to make that decision. I don’t think I would’ve had an abortion and I reserve that decision for any woman who is pregnant.
Also, most of the pro-lifers I know support the GOP while our Republican governor has said that he will sign a bill to let any Tom, Dick and Harry carry a weapon anywhere in Texas. This is a decision that I’ve heard many law enforcement officers say that will complicate crime scenes when there’s guns in too many hands. The reality of a “good” guy getting shot because he has a handgun is highly likely. All law enforcement shoots for center mass – so there’s more needless death.
Pro-life? I don’t think so.
Ella Goebel, Cuero
