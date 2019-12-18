Editor, the Advocate:
In response to Bill Pozzi’s column from Dec. 17, it’s fine and dandy that you are a Trump supporter. However, must you always use such inflammatory and frankly, ugly words in your columns to describe anyone who opposes Trump? Just what is it that you find so admirable about him anyway? You think Trump is for blue collar America. He who turned the $60 million dollar gift from his father into six corporate bankruptcies? In addition, if you are going to mention Lincoln with Trump, it should only be by way of the lincolnproject.us
You say he has taken abuse and been smeared? His administration has an 80% turnover rate in three years! You mention Mueller’s 22-month investigation but not the 34 indictments and nearly 200 separate criminal charges it brought forth. Or the six associates of Trump that have (to date) been convicted. I guess this is the smear you refer to.
Perhaps as you are just a “little private school teacher,” we should look at Trump as you might a student. If your student was caught cheating on a test, would it be OK if he just slipped you some money to say I’m sorry? What if that student refused to go to the principal’s office, sort of like ignoring subpoenas? What if your students decided to bully and mock one another with insults and falsities during their student council elections? Does that sound like the American way? What if your 16-year-old student became so engrossed and impassioned by a science project that they realized an international platform to start a dialogue about the poisoning of our planet? Only to see the POTUS make fun of them for being too serious? What would the “little private schoolteacher” say then? What if it was your own daughter mocked in such a way? Personally, I would never allow my children to act this way or speak to others this way. Nor would I expect their teacher to condone such behavior.
My “little public school teachers” taught me that POTUS represents more than an office or a political party. They represent an idealism of democracy and fairness, of dignity and integrity. That they should engage our country and its citizens with civility and humility. In your classroom, it sounds like maybe you teach about creeps and disgusting intellectuals who do not care for presidents that prefer to divide American via insults and threats. I guess you must be using alternative facts.
Randy Wachtel, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.