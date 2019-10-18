Editor, the Advocate:
Mr. Walters had quite a bit to say about our president in his letter from Oct. 16. I would like to remind him of our previous president and all the shenanigans that were pulled by that administration. If ever any president needed to be impeached, it was him. I would like to remind him of the fiasco in Egypt and the American embassy. These people were left out to dry with no help given to them. Then Ms. Clinton ran for the top office and the Democratic party backed her to the hilt. Please look back at all the huge donations that were made by individuals.
Also, he claimed that 90 percent of American people wanted gun control. He had better check again. I don’t know where he got his information from, but it must have been Democratic propaganda because that is not what I can find. Anyhow, regardless of the party affiliation, we need to get behind our president and also pray for God’s guidance in their decisions.
Walter Rosenbrock, Port Lavaca
