Editor, the Advocate:
When I was growing up (I’m now in my late 70s) on the farm, cottontail rabbits were plentiful. In my younger days, driving tractors and other equipment, cottontails were everywhere in the fields.
One farmer I was driving a tractor for asked me when I came in for lunch on the first day if I had seen any rabbits. I said I had caught one. When he asked what I had done with it, I said I had turned it loose. He fussed me out and said, “Don’t ever turn a rabbit loose on my property again,” equipped me with a .22 rifle and told me to shoot every one I saw. We ate many cottontail rabbits.
When driving equipment for my dad or others, I would prepare a large cold water container and would take out enough to drink during the day and would put prepared rabbits in the large container for eating later.
Even in the early years of married life, I would ask my young son to go into the pasture and get a rabbit for dinner.
I still live in the country but seldom see cottontail rabbits anymore. So, in conclusion, I like most of the wild game you mentioned, but I would much rather have fried wild cottontail rabbit.
Wayne Daggs, Victoria
