Editor, the Advocate:
The $2.5 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education plus the $566,000 that will come from UVH for enabling unprepared students to earn their degrees must have made Horatio Alger turn over in his grave. He taught that success comes from hard work and determination.
UHV plans to increase “intrusive advising” (i.e. babysitting), to contact students who are not attending classes, to help them learn how to manage money and to develop math and English skills. One would wonder how these “students” found their way to a college campus.
If I had a child who was lazy, unmotivated, skipped classes and had not learned basic math and English after 12 years of free public education, I would not spend more money to send him to college. I do not want my tax dollars to be spent on others who are ill-prepared.
I give this waste of taxpayer dollars a resounding, pre-Halloween boo.
Suzann Herricks, Victoria
