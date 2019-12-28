Editor, the Advocate:
In keeping with the spirit of the holiday season, my wife and I are sending the following gift package to the White House, it contains:
- Cigarettes for Mr. Trump (the prez doesn’t smoke, but due to the stress he’s under from the Dems, he might want to start).
- Transcript of Franklin Graham’s sermon describing how President Trump will help the Lord win the battle of Armageddon and throw Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff into the fiery pit.
- Solid gold moral compass for the president.
- Talking President Trump doll for future Trump children; just pull the doll’s cord and it tells you a lie.
- Copy of Kellyanne Conway’s latest communication explaining how President Trump could never lie because George Washington himself chopped down the cherry tree and then admitted it.
- Flea collar for Mr. Trump’s lap dog, Mike Pence.
- Printout of Rush Limbaugh’s latest radio transcript of why the U.S. should buy Mexico instead of Greenland so Mr. Trump can get them to pay for the border wall.
- Lip balm for Mr. Trump’s buddy Sean Hannity (for constantly having to kiss up to the president).
- Toilet paper for the White House with Mr. Trump’s picture on each sheet.
- Water pistols for the White House NRA members.
- Copy of Alex Jones’ latest book of conspiracy theories, including a new one of how the democrats plan to infest Trump’s top golf courses with gophers.
- Book of Trump jokes to help the president develop a sense of humor.
- Cuddly teddy bear (in a cage) for Stephen Miller and family.
- Air freshener for the oval office to mask the stench of corruption and incompetence.
- For the Trump family reading pleasure: new biographies of William Barr and Mike Pompeo and how they each lost their consciences mysteriously somewhere in the Bermuda Triangle.
- National Enquirer scoop on discovery of Jared Kushner reportedly having been born in Area 51 in Nevada.
- Glossy Christmas card for every member of the Trump family, including the most recent addition to the family, Vladimir Putin.
My wife and I hope the White House will enjoy this Christmas package we’re sending them. Remember, everybody, let’s all make Christmas in America great again!
Mark Walters, Victoria
