Thumbs-up and thank you to the City of Victoria Transit bus lines. I have to use a walker, so it’s easy getting on and off the bus.
Last Thursday, I had a doctor’s appointment, I just had surgery Aug. 23 and was taking the surgery medical records to the doctor, but accidentally left them on the bus.
The transit bus driver found them and brought them to my home. I had worried all day about losing those papers, but God works in mysterious ways and He had them returned to me.
Alton Dearman, Victoria
