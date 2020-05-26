Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I recently went shopping at H-E-B and was surprised and shocked when I noticed that about only one third of the shoppers were wearing masks. I was wearing a mask because I might have COVID-19 and I didn’t want to spread the virus to others. Can any of you who were not wearing a mask explain why you are not concerned about the health of other shoppers?

H-E-B, could you designate certain days or hours when only shoppers with masks will be allowed in the store? Advocate, could you start writing stories and listing businesses that are safe (masks required) for me to shop in?

In the meantime, I am staying home and keeping my money in my wallet. I will not be helping to open up our local economy.

David Lentz, Victoria

