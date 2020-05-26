Editor, the Advocate:
I recently went shopping at H-E-B and was surprised and shocked when I noticed that about only one third of the shoppers were wearing masks. I was wearing a mask because I might have COVID-19 and I didn’t want to spread the virus to others. Can any of you who were not wearing a mask explain why you are not concerned about the health of other shoppers?
H-E-B, could you designate certain days or hours when only shoppers with masks will be allowed in the store? Advocate, could you start writing stories and listing businesses that are safe (masks required) for me to shop in?
In the meantime, I am staying home and keeping my money in my wallet. I will not be helping to open up our local economy.
David Lentz, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.