Editor, the Advocate:
Tuesday’s front-page article about the local preparation for the potential arrival of the coronavirus was excellent. Without hyperbole, it drew attention to the things we, as individuals, can do to protect those around us, if and when it does show up here.
As a retired biologist and microbiologist, I picked up on one glaring oversight that no one is addressing. Our schools and general public activities were given due attention, but one very common and highly active forum was not recognized, our churches.
Interaction in our places of worship are filled with handshakes, hugs and kisses, and pats on the children. Pews have railings that most hands touch on the way in and out, doors and numerous knobs and furniture get used by nearly everyone, from a few dozen to a few hundred, often on more than two or three times a week.
The school decision to use custodial help overtime is a sound practice and would be good advice for the churches to incorporate, given the multiple contacts with railings, furniture and restrooms used by bible classes and members. The situations share a lot of common ground. The old saying, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” fits.
Making wipes and sanitizers available at foyers and entries and restrooms might also be a good recommendation, given the high contact activities by most congregations in the normal meeting and greeting common with people who love and care for each other and visitors who pass through our lives there.
There is a scripture that tells God’s people to be “wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” And this situation seems to call for both at the same time.
Gary Underwood, Victoria
