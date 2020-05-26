Editor, the Advocate:
The New York Times front page memorial dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 has led to a highly heated, politicized, emotional debate.
Some have praised it, others have condemned it. Some call it exaggerated due to claims of inevitable death due to advanced age or concomitant life-threatening illnesses.
Others blame ill-preparedness and ignorance for the tragic loss of lives.
Regardless, since 1868, Memorial Day has been a solemn day to honor those brave Americans who risked their lives and the millions who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The editorial board of the New York Times made a conscious political decision to hijack Memorial Day.
They certainly could have waited a week.
Gary Branfman, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.