The New York Times front page memorial dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 has led to a highly heated, politicized, emotional debate.

Some have praised it, others have condemned it. Some call it exaggerated due to claims of inevitable death due to advanced age or concomitant life-threatening illnesses.

Others blame ill-preparedness and ignorance for the tragic loss of lives.

Regardless, since 1868, Memorial Day has been a solemn day to honor those brave Americans who risked their lives and the millions who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The editorial board of the New York Times made a conscious political decision to hijack Memorial Day.

They certainly could have waited a week.

Gary Branfman, Victoria

