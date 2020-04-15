Editor, the Advocate:
My husband is 82 years old and on dialysis. In addition, he has COPD and asthma and is a cancer survivor. His immune system is compromised, so he only leaves home to go for dialysis. As his caregiver, I too, am 82 years old and a cancer survivor on oral chemotherapy.
Today, I picked up our mail at the Laurent post office. It was amazing to me seeing adult women with children enter and leave as none of them were wearing masks or scarves. While one unmasked lady was completing a form, her child came within a foot of me, although I had chosen more than 6 feet in distance between us. The mother made no attempt to give guidance to the child.
Here’s the concern: Since I was masked, none of those present knew whether or not I was positive or had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Nor did they know the health status of anyone they passed by.
After leaving there, I made a quick stop at Dick’s Food Store for a few needed items. Again, I encountered a lady rushing through the store who passed everyone with obvious oblivion or concern for herself or those about her.
Please, as a retired RN, I plead with the readers. Please follow distancing guidelines and use a mask or scarf for your own protection as well as those with whom you come in contact. If I should contract this dreaded disease, both my husband and I are at very high risk of losing our lives.
This disease is not a respecter of persons!
Karen Patterson, Victoria
