Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

This is in reply to the April 19 letter about nursing homes. They are almost always perceived as a necessary evil and held with great contempt. A lot of this is very much deserved. We placed my mother in a nursing home and my brother asked my opinion on what we should do with her large collection of romance novels. I suggested we donate them to her nursing home library, so we packed them up and took them to the nursing home.

The two women who worked in there were filled with glee as that was their favorite author. I explained that they were for the people living there and they stated they understood, yet all of them (around 400 books) disappeared within a few short weeks. I won’t even go into how long it took to get rid of an old codger who was abusing my mother, which filled me with rage. I had to get the whole family down there to get it finally settled.

When Mom passed, I walked out of the room and was met by the staff psychologist who gave me a big huge hug and stated “We are so sorely going to miss Mrs. Hanzelka,” Oh well, Halepaska/Hanzelka, they were close and few would have noticed anyway.

These places are almost always driven by a core group of dedicated loving workers while the rest are simply along for the ride and would only do the things positively necessary to retain their job. Very sad.

A good friend of mine called me over and said, “Son, let me assure you, this is the anteroom to hell.” And I agree 100%.

Joseph Halepaska, Victoria

