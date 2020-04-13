Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Suddenlink – Good customer service – why these words are rarely, if ever, used in the same sentence.

As a local small business owner of 41 years, I wish to express my sincerest “gratitude” to Suddenlink for another demonstration of their continued show of customer service, community support and compassion during these horrendous times we are all experiencing. Unfortunately, due to recent circumstances we fell over 30 days behind in payment for our business phones and internet that we rely so heavily on. (We are classified an essential business.) Almost daily we tried to speak with a human by phone to resolve the problem, but we were never able to get through and never received a return call. (Typical customer service with Suddenlink.) We walked in Tuesday morning and our systems had been disconnected. Embarrassingly, with use of a credit card, we were able to reestablish service and press on. We will continue to pay our local vendors first and hope the big boys will understand until relief comes in.

Bob Hall, Victoria

