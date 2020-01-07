Editor, the Advocate:
To all city, county and state road repair departments.
I don’t mind road repairs; however, I don’t like all the repair signs left after the work is complete. They are everywhere.
The county and city do a fair job of removing their signs when the project is complete; however, the state behaves like a poorly raised toddler, leaving their signs lying about the countryside, refusing to pickup after themselves.
Signs are standing in the same location they were placed when the project started. Others are lying in the grass, with only their white legs visible. And still, others are broken and laying in pieces.
In addition to the signs, there are orange barrels, left to fade in the sun, littering our roadways and being an eyesore.
No one will take them away!
Beyond the ghosts of road projects long complete, we have the matter of new roadwork. Should we not be notified when a new project is starting? Considering the sign abandonment mentioned above, how can I trust that such a sign is foretelling the start of a new project versus the remnants of another completed project?
Whoever is in control of the state work crews needs to be more conscientious, cleanup after each project and do a better job letting us know when another is about to start.
Let’s hope 2020 leaves us with safe roads and the remnants of long completed projects put away somewhere other than the side of our newly repaired roads.
Eyvon Magnia, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.