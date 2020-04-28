Editor, the Advocate:
I am sick and tired of the high price of diesel in Victoria. Why can small towns around sell fuel for 20-30 cents a gallon less than in Victoria?
Either the two distributors in Victoria are very greedy and charge the stores more, or all the stores got together and decided to screw the people in our area.
Either way, it’s not right.
You always hear “shop in Victoria” but Victoria is always high. I can go 25 miles up the road and fuel is 20-30 cents a gallon cheaper. I’m just tired of it.
I won’t fill up in a Victoria business unless I have to.
Jack Foss, Victoria
