Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I got polio when I was 13 years old. I went to Mission Valley School. One morning, I tried to get up and could not turn my neck or walk. My uncle, mom and dad took me to Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio. I was there for a couple of months. Then they sent me to Warm Springs in Gonzales, it was a great place.

With a lot of physical therapy, they got me walking with canes and a right leg brace. In a couple of months, I got to go home. It was not easy. The church and community gave me money and gifts.

I got married, and we had six children. They are all good kids. I am in my 80s, a widow, and in a wheelchair now. I have a garden with a lot of flowers and plants.

God blessed me so much. People keep the faith and pray. Everything will be alright.

Jenell Martin Volkmer, Yorktown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.