Editor, the Advocate:
I got polio when I was 13 years old. I went to Mission Valley School. One morning, I tried to get up and could not turn my neck or walk. My uncle, mom and dad took me to Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio. I was there for a couple of months. Then they sent me to Warm Springs in Gonzales, it was a great place.
With a lot of physical therapy, they got me walking with canes and a right leg brace. In a couple of months, I got to go home. It was not easy. The church and community gave me money and gifts.
I got married, and we had six children. They are all good kids. I am in my 80s, a widow, and in a wheelchair now. I have a garden with a lot of flowers and plants.
God blessed me so much. People keep the faith and pray. Everything will be alright.
Jenell Martin Volkmer, Yorktown
