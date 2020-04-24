Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing in response to Kenneth Smith’s letter in Victoria Advocate on April 11.
I would highly recommend that he needs to watch something other than fake news. You can say all these things that are not true and sound very foolish.
President Trump has been investigated ever since he ran for president. Don’t you think if there was something illegal that he has done they would have found it by now? The Democrats have spent millions of dollars and years of investigating. There is nothing there!
His records of accomplishments are astounding. Look them up for yourself.
The Democrats say he lies, but he has kept every promise that he made.
Hillary Clinton and President Obama lied about Benghazi. She deleted illegal emails after being ordered to provide them. She had some of her staff destroy her cellphones. If President Trump had done this, he would be in prison. But she remains free. Do you see the double standard? Men died in Benghazi because President Obama told the military to stand down. He was never convicted.
The Democrats have gotten so far left that it is scary. If you think socialism is the answer, you are ignorant. Please research socialism and if you think it is best, move to Venezuela. On your way there, you will be met by people that are leaving because of the poverty they are living in.
During the Obama years, the deficit went up 8 trillion dollars. More than all presidents before him put together.
President Trump tore up the deal with Iran because they wouldn’t let any inspectors go in.
Some people are so uninformed it is sickening.
We need to pray to God that President Trump will be re-elected.
“God grand us the serenity to accept things we cannot change and change the things we can.” Things can continue for the better if President Trump is re-elected. God bless America and President Trump.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
