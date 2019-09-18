Editor, the Advocate:
The illegal immigration into our county has escalated at the Texas-Mexican border because for so many years, our good shepherds, the Border Patrol, were hired to monitor this constant activity, and it was not recognized as being our present-day problem. They simply sent them back to where they came from.
Today, it appears that the U.S.A. is the culprit by retaining and confining children born to these parents who have risked their lives as well as their children’s lives to take the dangerous trek over here.
These children have experienced very traumatic treatment. My thoughts are that they will have a life-long problem, emotionally, after being crudely confined in cages with a lack of parental support. They will probably not forget the reported molestation by the older kids they are confined with.
It is quite true that these people have very good reasons for wanting to seek asylum in the U.S.A.
Lynette Brown, Victoria
