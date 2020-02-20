Editor, the Advocate:
Is anyone surprised that Trump commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich? After all, they’re two of a kind. Blagojevich was convicted of trying to sell the senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when Obama was elected president. Trump shamelessly uses the nation’s highest office for personal gain.
Trump uses his golf resort in Florida as an unofficial White House, giving the phrase “pay to play” a sinister new meaning. He and his family rake in millions when foreign officials stay at Trump hotels and when foreign governments approve Trump projects or grant trademarks for his products.
He even pressured Vice President Pence to stay at his resort in Ireland, although it was far from Pence’s planned meeting with the Irish prime minister. And, sinking to new lows, he has even charged rent for the Secret Service agents who provide protection for himself and his family.
Trump is the first president in over 50 years to refuse to release his tax returns, despite promising several times to make such a release.
He has so many conflicts of interest that the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics resigned in protest when he was unable to persuade Trump to divest from his business interests to avoid such conflicts.
No U.S. president in history has so blatantly thumbed his nose at the Constitution’s protections against conflict of interest.
Jim Ford, Victoria
(1) comment
Jim, those are good points to remember come November. It is so crystal clear that the Grand Old Party has been had by Trump as they dig deeper in denial....Glen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.