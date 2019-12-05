Editor, the Advocate:
Well, here we are, a year from another presidential election.
The Democrats certainly have assembled a group of hopefuls. All liberals and socialists who are determined to destroy our constitution and American way of life.
I remember when I was young, and the Democratic Party had an outstanding group of candidates who ran nationally and held many of our local and state offices.
They truly had the American people’s interest at heart. These weren’t liberals or socialists.
You may not like Donald Trump, but at least he is the only president in many years to try to do something for America and the American people. I can understand his frustration with this present do-nothing Congress. I definitely feel the same way.
Congress certainly is looking for any excuse to impeach him. They will go to any lengths to prevent him from being reelected.
Do you really want socialism?
There will only be one class of people. Whether you work or not will be irrelevant. What you have will be divided among the masses. This will be even more prevalent than it is today. If you own any type of estate, it will be divided when you die and be distributed to all.
This will come about by such high estate taxes that your heirs will not be able to pay.
Where will the food and fiber that sustains the American people come from? Manufacturing will fall apart because there will be no incentive to work.
Think about it. Is this what you want for America?
The wall will come down and the masses will pour in. We are already overpopulated. Having more kids won’t get you more money as it does today.
Garland Ray Kolle, Victoria
