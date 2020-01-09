Editor, the Advocate:
The Webster Dictionary defines diversion as an attack or feint that draws the attention and force of an enemy from the point of the principal operation.
Since POTUS took out Gen. Soleimini, he’s caught a lot of flack from our government, our ally countries and, yes, even from some Republicans. Because there seems to be a question on the legality of the document instrument that was used to validate the actions taken, allow me to provide a humble hypothesis on how this might have materialized.
Imagine Bill Barr in his office when the phone rings. He answers the phone and this is how the conversation might have happened:
“Hello, this is Bill. Hey, Bill, this is Donald. I am still in Florida playing golf. I had been thinking about the impeachment sham and on the 9th hole, and I came up with a great idea. Listen up. I want you to get all your departments together and come up with a letter from the field commanders in Iran warning the president of imminent danger to our troops and all Americans working in Iran and nearby friendly countries.
The letter should contain information of Gen. Soleimini plotting operations to harm our troops. The letter should also contain information from the field commander saying that they now have a drone in the air with cross-hairs on Soleimini and are waiting for me to give the order to take him out. I need Pompeo and Esper to hand carry the message to me here in Florida. I will give the order to take him out and that should make me a hero and divert and delay the impeachment b.s. What do you think? I will have it delivered to you by tomorrow, sir.”
Now, I know and everyone knows that our POTUS would never do such a thing. Or would he? Naw!
Second thought, that sure sounds like something he would do.
Never mind, it’s a thought, folks.
Frank Torres, Victoria
(1) comment
I don’t think Trump could come up with that all by himself; sounds like some Hannity or Lou Dobbs would come up with....But Atty Gen Barr would certainly carry out those plans and Pence,Pompeo and others would follow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.