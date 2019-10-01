Editor, the Advocate:
The Democratic Party now dictates much from their secular humanist pulpit about what is moral. For the humanist, moral authority is any human. On Aug. 24, the DNC declared “The Democratic National Committee recognizes:
That religiously unaffiliated Americans are a group that, as much as any other, advocates for rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values and should be represented, included and heard by the party.”
Democrats will dictate a cap of earned income they deem morally acceptable. Democratic presidential aspirants see the rich guy’s wealth as immoral. Their own wealth, though, seems to be exempt. They would tax “the super-rich” down to whatever the Democratic moral wealth standard is.
Don’t you want to see that explained in the tax code? Says Bernie, “We are going to take on the billionaire class, substantially reduce wealth inequality in America and stop our democracy from turning into a corrupt oligarchy.” Says he who would become chief oligarch.
Do you really think this taxation stops with the super-rich? The Green New Deal can’t be financed from the proposed tax on the super-rich, so who then becomes the highest income bracket to tax? And who then after that? Ultimately, they will decide for you what you need and dole out money to cover only that.
Is the Green New Deal about a green Earth and saving the planet from pollutant destruction? No. It’s all about green for the Democratic oligarchs to come, to redistribute wealth and save the planet by destroying capitalism. American adult Democrats can’t get it sold, so they get a 16-year-old Swedish girl to hawk it. Kids say the darndest things.
The Democratic party dictates who is racist. Have they ever called one of their own racist? A Wall Street Journal op-ed (“Trump Isn’t the One Dividing Us by Race”) opines it is Democrats and the liberal media “who routinely characterize individuals and groups by race and issue race-based denunciations of large parts of the American polity.”
Democrats and their media lapdogs dictate who is a hater. Any conservative disagreeing with a liberal is a hater. Are Maxine Waters or Don Lemon or Cortez or Tlaib “we’re going to impeach the m----------r!” or Antifa called haters by Democrats and their media? They have all said very hateful things. No, they are righteous champions of the self-righteous progressive cause. Hating Trump is not really hate.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
