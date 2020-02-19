Editor, the Advocate:
It was with some resignation that I listened the outcome of the Senate vote at the end of the impeachment trial. There were many reasons that Republicans said lead them to vote the way they did, but the most obvious reason is that they fear the President and what he can and will do to their political careers.
The president has shown that he does not forgive or forget and is someone to be feared, especially by members of his party.
All members of Congress heard the same testimony and all had access to the same information, yet it was interpreted for or against acquittal, according to political affiliation. It seemed like the Republican senators had agreed, before the trial, to band together and acquit the President no matter where the evidence and testimony led.
With the impeachment trial over, will the president now settle into the role of being the leader of all Americans and will he now work to unify the nation? Don’t bet on it because there are some scores to settle and payback extract and that will take time.
This president has shown that power limitations and codes of conduct do not apply to him. He has shown that he will defy rules that do not suit him and will challenge anyone to try to stop him.
It may come to pass that if President Trump acquires the political power he craves and manages to place powerful allies in top government positions, the Republican Senators will regret not stopping him when they had the chance.
I was touched by the speech made by Mitt Romney, who cast the only opposing Republican vote in the Senate. Is Mitt Romney the only Republican Senator that is guided by a sincere sense of duty and strong moral values? Are there other Republican Senators that felt as he did, but failed to act because of fear of retaliation? Romney knew he was jeopardizing his political career when he cast his vote because he knew it would make him the most hated of all of Trump’s political opponents.
He now becomes political enemy number one and that’s a shame because he showed that he was willing to sacrifice all, for what his conscience told him was right.
Jose Contreras Jr., Victoria
