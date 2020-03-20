Editor, the Advocate:
I saw this on Facebook the other day, and I thought it would be worth sharing. Since the kids are not attending school now due to the coronavirus, why not have them write letters, draw pictures, color, etc. and send them to the nursing homes? The nursing homes could even have a drop box out front so parents don’t have to pay for postage. The daycares could also do this. Maybe even include sending them to hospitals. I’m sure it would put smiles on the faces of those who are not able to have visitors.
Diana Ford, Yorktown
