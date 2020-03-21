Editor, the Advocate:
I can’t believe that with the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, someone hasn’t been using raincoats and rain capes for gowns and shower caps for the head! They can be cleaned and reused, I would think. Also, rubber boots are great and can be cleaned easily.
My mother used to use a cloth diaper folded in a triangle on her face like a kerchief when she had a “cold” so my baby brother wouldn’t get sick. She didn’t want a sick baby on her hands and it worked really well. She was also a big believer in washing hands – all the time!
Just a thought.
Yvonne Wagner, Port Lavaca
