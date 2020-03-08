Editor, the Advocate:
Violating the Constitution! Is that possible?
Let’s reference Senate Report 93-549, 93rd Congress, 1st Session, 1973. Do it, it’s only 647 pages! The introduction reads: “A majority of the people of the United States, since 1933, have lived under emergency rule.” This privilege was given to the President by the Trading with The Enemy Act, of 1917, as amended many times starting with Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. For 87 years, freedoms and governmental procedures, guaranteed by the Constitution, have in varying ways been abridged by these declared national emergencies laws. Under the powers delegated by these statutes, the President may: “seize property; organize and control the means of production; seize commodities; assign military forces abroad; institute martial law; seize and control all transportation and communications; regulate the operation of private enterprise; restrict travel; and in a plethora of particular ways, control the lives of all U.S. Citizens!
Now tell me a little old out of town phone call is in violation of something we don’t have at the present. Lots of past emergencies have been amended or canceled. But no cancellation to the authority of the President currently has. Remember he took monies from elsewhere, and started building “the Fence”? All the laws since FDR; i.e. Korea; Vietnam; Granada; Yugoslavia; Iraq; at present all over pretty much quote this one original paragraph from March 1933: “The actions, regulations, rules, license, orders and proclamations, heretofore or hereafter; taken promulgated made or issued by the President of the United States since March 4th 1933, pursuant to authority conferred by Subsection (b) of Section 5 of the Act of October 6th 1917, as amended (12 USCS Sec95a) are hereby approved and confirmed. (Mar 9, 1933, cl Title I, Sec I 4BSTAT1)”. I can’t believe none of this was put in our faces by either Party through all of this idiot TV stuff. Go fish!
You can get on Wikipedia and bring up all Executive Orders that cover all “emergencies”, but as with myself, you will probably have trouble maintaining a happy composure.
Robert Patrick, Inez
