Editor, the Advocate:
Changes I would like to see:
1. All rioters and looters lose all forms of government assistance.
2. The debacle in Seattle come to an end, their leaders arrested and their adolescent spokeswomen be given an 'F' in her Humanities 101 class.
3. I really feel that eventually, good will come out of the movement, but I wish the leaders of Black Lives Matter would realize that every time they get their way thru intimidation and social blackmail, they lose credibility and support for their cause.
4. People who refuse to follow the suggested CDC guidelines for helping to control the virus be required to pay the hospital bill if they get infected.
5. People who are pushing for defunding and reducing funding to police departments be required to call their 'neighborhood watch' if they need help. I now have more respect for law enforcement than ever for staying on the job and putting up with what they have to put up with. The only justification I can see for reducing the funding is to make it easier to commit crimes and not be held accountable.
Before you pass judgment on police and other law enforcement, walk a mile in their shoes. I'm sure they are way too big for most of you.
Don Butler, Victoria
