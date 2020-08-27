Editor, the Advocate:
Isn’t this a great slate of candidates that the Democrats have put together for the November election and have now made it official at the DNC?
They are all a left-wing, liberal, Socialist group. Joe Biden will be the figurehead president. Of course, all the decisions that are made and put into law will be made by Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, the squad, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer.
There are other like-minded characters standing on the sidelines as well as in Congress who will be all too willing to pitch in. Joe Biden will only have to sign the documents to make it legal, even though he will have no input.
Why is it that all these characters hate America and are going to rewrite the Constitution, change our country as we know it and force all of us who love America to live under this form of government? How can any person, who claims to be a Democrat and says they love America, vote for anybody that proposes to change our government to a Socialist one? That is truly a slap to the face to all veterans who fought for and even died to prevent this from ever happening to our great country.
Yes, and if that isn’t bad enough, these Democrats want to either defund the police or remove them completely. Criminals will have a field day and no tourists will want to visit cities like New York. Their source of income will dry up. More businesses will go broke or have to shut down.
Next, on these liberals’ agenda, is to open up the borders and do away with ICE. We will be flooded with illegals, including criminals, drugs, gangs, and all sorts of people bringing in who knows what kind of diseases. Our schools and health system will be swamped.
Taxes will have to be raised so high that people will not be able to pay and will lose their homes and businesses. You won’t know where Mexico ends and America begins.
Look at other countries that have to live under socialism and how they are mistreated. Think about all this before you vote. It is not a rosy picture like they paint. These Democrats must either be feeding on loco weeds or are a half bubble off.
Garland Ray Kolle, Victoria
