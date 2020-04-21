Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

This is my analysis of our current medical economic crisis.

China wants the USA to become part of the worldwide communist community and dominated by China. The COVID-19 virus comes from an experimental trial for a chemical weapon of war, that got out of control. China kept the facts on this situation from the outside world.

The flooding of oil to the world oil market, at this time, is not a coincidence. It is a planned action to put the independent oil businesses out of existence. The independent oil producer does not exist in countries outside of the USA. Their minerals are owned by their government. In the USA, the minerals are privately owned.

Russia and Saudi Arabia both hate the USA. Russia wants to destroy capitalism and Saudi Arabia wants the U.S. out of the Middle East, because of any Christian influence.

The best thing the USA can do now, is to put a $20 per barrel tariff on Middle East oil. The USA has plenty of shale oil to be produced at $50 a barrel, but not at $20 per barrel.

I am sure our federal government knows all this and why they are not telling the public is beyond me.

Chancey Wofford, Victoria

