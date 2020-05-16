Editor, the Advocate:
As a microcosm of the stupidity that’s ubiquitous in this White House now when it should be handling the pandemic crisis, I offer the following from Stephen Colbert’s show, a minor news item that’s so illustrative of this buffoonish administration.
Colbert related a recent Tweet by (of all people) Axl Rose, vocalist for the rock band Guns N’ Roses, to Steve Mnuchin (Secretary of Treasury). The Tweet referred to Mnuchin as an expletive that can’t be repeated here. Mnuchin responded with his own Tweet, asking Rose “And what have you done for your country lately?” (Barely discernible beneath the question was a small flag, appearing at first glance to be an American flag.)
After Rose fired back, blasting the administration for its gross mishandling of the pandemic. Colbert reappeared asking, “Did anyone see the flag beneath Mnuchin’s Tweet?” He enlarged it for the viewing audience – it turned out to have stripes like our flag, but on the blue box in the upper left corner there was only one single star. “This,” said Colbert, “Is not the flag of the U.S., but the flag of Liberia.”
Hilarious? Sure. But surprising? Hardly. Not when you consider the fact that Trump’s White House is staffed with dimwitted schmoozers whose only qualification to be there is that they kiss the president’s feet and grovel constantly for his favor (which includes quashing their consciences to protect him).
The abysmal incompetence of the White House is even more evident with the news that two people in the West Wing now have COVID-19.
But what would you expect from an administration so careless and ignorant that nobody in it has been wearing a mask?
Not to worry – everybody in this White House is so expendable; the prez need only visit the local swamp to replace them. Trump himself won’t wear a mask because he says it “makes him look silly.”
He said recently that too much testing for the virus makes the U.S. “look bad.” No, Trump, what makes America look bad is the fact that we’ve got an incompetent person as president. (The same one who suggests drinking disinfectant to treat the coronavirus.)
God bless America – if he can forgive us for having elected a nitwit as president.
(Only Joe Biden can eradicate the “Trump virus.”)
Mark Walters, Victoria
