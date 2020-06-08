Editor, the Advocate:
I am commenting on an article I read in the Los Angeles Times on MSN.
These rioting looters indicated to reporters that they are looting to show how angry they are. Another said he was doing it “because he can” and another saying basically that “the opportunity” was there. Typical criminal behavior.
Everyone disagrees of what happened to Mr. Floyd. Maybe he should have gone to jail for whatever violation he committed and maybe he needed to be pinned to the pavement until he was handcuffed, but once he was handcuffed, it should have ended.
Yes, the police make mistakes. Doctors and hospitals kill more people every year than the police ever thought of, but you don’t hear about that. They call it practicing medicine. They haven’t gotten it right yet I guess because they are still practicing.
Police are expected to get it right the first time every time. So, to all the people that complain about equality, white privilege and the like, those people that bring up race are racist. I’m white, where was my privilege? I’ve worked all my life, my father worked three jobs and instead of myself being able to retire in seven years I have to go 10 (if I’m lucky), because my Social Security goes to help the looters that are sucking off the government.
The protests now are redundant. It’s time to stop this mess. Anyone that decides to protest, riot and/or loot, if you get killed, it’s your own fault. Don’t blame anyone. You people have to take responsibility for your actions. That is what seems to have left our society. Taking responsibility. Obey the laws, all of them, don’t poke the police, which has been seen and have fun protesting. Otherwise, you may not like the outcome.
Tim Futch, Victoria
