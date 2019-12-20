Editor, the Advocate:
Recently, I’ve taken to reading Plato’s Republic as a means to perhaps open my mind to the great philosophers of centuries past that have influenced mankind’s moral standards and political viewpoints.
Within the first 40 pages of my reading, I came across a discussion between Glaucon and Socrates that captured, at least for me, the essence of what’s going on at the present time in our national government. The two philosophers are attempting to make a correct judgment concerning the most just and the most unjust. The following paragraph is the discussion as translated by G.M.A. Grube, revised by C.D.C. Reeve, copyright 1992, Book II, page 36.
“First, therefore, we must suppose that an unjust person will act as clever craftsmen do: A first-rate captain or doctor, for example, knows the difference between what his craft can and can’t do. He attempts the first but lets the second go by, and if he happens to slip, he can put things right. In the same way, an unjust person’s successful attempts at injustice must remain undetected, if he is to be fully unjust. Anyone who is caught should be thought inept, for the extreme of injustice is to be believed to be just without being just. And our completely unjust person must be given complete injustice; nothing may be subtracted from it. We must allow that, while doing the greatest injustice, he has nonetheless provided for himself with the greatest reputation for justice. If he happens to make a slip, he must be able to put it right. If any of his unjust activities should be discovered, he must be able to speak persuasively or to use force. And if force is needed, he must have the help of courage and strength and of the substantial wealth and friends with which he has provided himself.”
Mike Laza, Victoria
Interesting piece Mike, maybe a little deeper than my shallow mind. But my take is with enough riches you can buy your way through life and any kind of oath you might of made along the way, whether you lived up to it or not, at least as long as you have enough people to help you to maintain your denials of any truthful charges against you....Glen
