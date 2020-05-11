Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the historian Clinton Smith’s letter on Friday, May 8:
It is nice to hear you are such a Second Amendment supporter and keep both your rifles unloaded and propped up behind a door, with ammo locked up.
Amazed to learn Chicago is a “state” with no gun laws –fact is the state and city of Chicago have the strictest gun laws and heaviest crime rate in the USA. That proves more gun restrictions only make more crime. If a drug thug breaks in to steal your two rifles in the middle of the night, you always have 911 – they will finally get to your house then call the coroner for you.
You seem to be heavily educated on gun show operations. First of all, Mr. Smith, gun shows are not “The Wizard of Oz”. They have no “straw men”! My wife and I have exhibited at gun shows for 27 years. ATF agents are always present. Straw purchases are heavily guarded against and we strive to catch and prosecute violators.
Even with private sales, records are kept of each gun transaction with both seller’s and buyer’s photo ID and information.
Do you realize in every mass shooting, there has never been a firearm used that was not purchased legally?
If criminals want guns, they will get them – no matter how many laws you pass, as they are law breakers!
You throw out misinformation numbers like Joe Biden.
Mr. Smith, in my humble opinion, you should stick to history rather than trying to misguide the future.
Jim Cook, Thomaston
