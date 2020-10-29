Editor, the Advocate:
Here’s a few things I don’t wanna read in the paper, as well as a few things I would rather read in paper:
I don’t wanna read a daily count of the dead, wounded and MIA Covid cases.
I’d rather read Wolff tell about Ol’man Smith's 4 pound kumquat.
I don’t wanna read where Senator Fulagas stands in the polls.
I’d rather read what Wheat caught on her fishin’ pole.
I don’t wanna read the opinions of Whoopi, Leonardo, Cher or Alec.
I’d rather read the opinion of Ismael laying the slab of my driveway.
I don’t wanna read about a ninja guy burnin’ a cop in a car.
I’d rather read about a cop pulling a kid from a burning car.
I don’t wanna read what a pro athlete thinks about nothing.
I’d rather read about what my granddaughters are doing in T-ball.
And finally, I don’t wanna read about who’s life matters
I’d just like to read about what matters in life!
Kenneth Reese, Seadrift
