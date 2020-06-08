Editor, the Advocate:
What is all this garbage about discrimination against blacks? What makes them think they are the only ones? They themselves discriminate against others and even some of their own.
Let’s look at the truth about discrimination. From the moment sin entered into this world (back to biblical times) discrimination has been here. Then when America was discovered, the Native Americans who were here were discriminated against the minute people came over from other lands, and they still are.
Discrimination is not color only. If truth be told, everyone is discriminated against in one way or another. People who are old, people who are not tech savvy, people who cannot afford computers or the price of internet connection, and people of every color and nationality, these are all examples of discrimination.
Killing, robbery, breaking into private property, arson, and destruction of property are all crimes.
What makes people who are rioting and doing all theses things any better than anyone else? A crime is a crime. They are just as bad.
People need to remember God said, “To love one another as you would have them love you.”
Cheryl Benavidez, Victoria
