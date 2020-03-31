Editor, the Advocate:
Why the run on toilet paper? My parents didn’t have the luxury of disposable diapers.
What?
After I dirtied my cotton diaper, Mom placed it in the hamper to be washed and dried on the clothesline (didn’t have clothes dryers) for use on another day. Nowadays, we have cotton washcloths that can be washed and dried for future use. Yeah, a pretty good substitute!
Why the run on bottled water? My parents grew up without the benefit of running water in their homes; drawing or pumping water from the well into a bucket and carrying it into the house for cooking, cleaning and bathing. And bathing just might have been done in the cistern out in the yard or pasture. Oh, and no indoor plumbing meant no toilet.
What?
Yeah, had to go out back to the outhouse in fair weather and foul, not to mention the foul odor, where a page or two of a Sears or J.C. Penney or Montgomery Ward catalog awaited them when they finished their business. And there was always the thought in the back of their minds as to whether a black widow spider might be lurking in the dark recesses of that place. Nowadays, it only takes a turn of the faucet for that life sustaining liquid. How in the heck did they survive?
Why the run on beef and chicken? My grandparents didn’t have the luxury of hopping in the car, driving to town and snatching fresh refrigerated meat at H-E-B for dinner. The horseback ride or walking took too long. They did have the benefit of neighbors that gathered together from time to time to butcher a hog, cure and store for future meals. And chickens were always pecking around the yard. I remember when Mom would have me go to the neighbor’s to borrow a cup of sugar or an egg or two. I wonder what kind of looks I’d get today if I knocked on my neighbor’s door with such a request?
Why the closing of the restaurants and bars? Oh yeah, to keep the public from gathering in groups during this crisis. I read over the internet that leaders in Germany are pleading with their citizens to refrain from gathering at private homes for coronavirus parties. I guess I should cancel the 40-plus year tradition of hosting a friendly poker game with old friends for awhile.
Mike Laza, Victoria
