Editor, the Advocate:
Now that the first shamelessly rigged impeachment trial is over (no witnesses, even), and the president ostensibly “acquitted,’ Trump’s Republican stooges are more dead set than ever on protecting him.
Republican strategist Rick Wilson says these senators cringe when Trump abuses his power, that the ephemeral pain they feel is from their souls trying futilely to reenter their spineless bodies.
To be a Trump Republican you need only do two things:
1. Obliterate your conscience, and 2. Be Trump’s yes man.
If you can do these things, the benefits are huge: You’ll get to keep your job in the administration and, best of all, you won’t become a victim of a venomous tweetstorm by the president!
Knowing now that he can get away with anything and not be held accountable, the only question remaining is what those things will be. What isn’t a question at all will be the responses of his lobotomized Republican cult. They’ll be looking on, terrified, saying nothing and doing nothing, as usual.
Trump’s meltdown following the acquittal with him cursing everyone who voted to convict, and vowing revenge proves he is not only unstable, but also downright dangerous.
Trashing Nancy Pelosi’s faith when she said she prays for him? Disgusting (and this man needs prayers – and maybe an exorcism).
Only a master con man like Trump (with much help from his official propaganda machine, FOX News) could convince gullible people that Pelosi lies and not himself. And how do you know when Trump is lying? His lips are moving.
Since the Department of Justice has been corrupted under William Barr to do only Trump’s perverse bidding and punish his detractors while exonerating his convicted cronies, we no longer have an equitable White House, only a banana republic. But for Trump, who says crime doesn’t pay?
Now that he’s fully unleashed, Trump will be like Godzilla rampaging through Tokyo, destroying everything in his path. Only Trump will call it “executive privilege.”
Observant people know that for Mr. Putin, it’s already “a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
Mark Walters, Victoria
