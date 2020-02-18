Editor, the Advocate:
I respectfully disagree with Andrew Schroer’s thesis that “Contempt has no place in the heart of a Christian.”
According to St. John (John 2:13-16), when He found merchants and money changers in the Temple, Jesus drove them from the premises with a whip, threw their money on the floor and overturned their tables. One would have difficulty convincing me that Jesus was not angry and contemptuous of what he had witnessed. Or that his actions were other than violent.
The Book of Matthew (Chapter 23) says that Jesus repeatedly condemned Scribes and Pharisees, calling them hypocrites, snakes and fools, and telling them that they might burn in hell forever. How was that not a display of contempt?
From the Scriptures, one reasonably can conclude that Jesus would approve of Christians being contemptuous of that which is, and those who are, contemptible.
King David said, “The Lord is my Shepherd;” but David was a lion, not a sheep. Christians should ignore voices that tell them they are expected to think and behave like sheep.
Speaker Pelosi’s initial explanation for why she tore up the State of The Union speech was that she could not find truth on a single page of it. According to her, all the president had said about unemployment, wages, trade negotiations, manufacturing jobs and other achievements of his administration were complete fabrications. It was neither the first nor the last time that Pelosi said that every word out of the president’s mouth is a lie. In fact, it is Pelosi, the Democrats’ highest ranking elected official and the malignant face of their party, who is a habitual and contemptible liar. Anyone who cannot see through her is as blind as a Pharisee.
Tony Landry, Victoria
