Editor, the Advocate:
What is really going on? What will we have after this “pandemic” is over? There are many voices, opinions, misinformation and disinformation running rampant. I am not trying to downplay what is happening globally and for some personally, but I do not want to be one of those people that Hitler was thankful for, one that does not think which he said was a benefit for leaders.
Quarantines are mentioned in the Bible, but only for individuals, never for entire cities or countries, and they are recognized as a deterrent to the spread of disease, but how much good is the current method really doing? The numbers mentioned that spurred the current response have not happened. Why? Were they an exaggeration to scare people into compliance? We read of all the cases here in town, but those numbers include people who have recovered. What is the real number of current cases? What is the percentage of cases per population? What is the percentage of deaths per population?
I heard on my way home that 86% of people with symptoms do not have the virus. The same day the Advocate related that out of 30 or 32 tested, 19 did not have the virus and were still waiting for the results of 9 tests.
The Rockefeller Foundation in 2010 presented a document, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” in the chapter “Lock Step” what we see happening is what was written. In this document, several scenarios were presented. The end result of all of them was more government, move towards totalitarian, nationally and globally, under a one world organization. Many globalists are on record in agreement with this, among which are the mentioned organization, Bill Gates and Henry Kissinger.
I suggest everyone read, “1984,” “Conflict of the Ages,” and “The Communist Manifesto,” and examine world events, past and present, to see how far we have devolved towards these scenarios and the methods used to get us there as a nation.
I perceive two results of the current situation. One, there will be more government control of our lives and economy. Every good crisis leads to this.
Two, hopefully, at the personal level we would be more frugal, would prepare for our future and families and communities would be stronger.
“Those willing to give up liberty for a sense of security are worthy of neither.” – Ben Franklin.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
